RV Capital GmbH Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Wix.Com accounts for about 21.5% of RV Capital GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RV Capital GmbH owned approximately 0.60% of Wix.Com worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $204.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

