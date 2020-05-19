Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

