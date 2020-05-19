salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,828.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

