salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

