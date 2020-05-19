SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 672,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80). SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 168.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 199,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 287,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

