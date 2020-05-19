SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $289.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3,616.17 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $199.22 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,393 shares of company stock valued at $77,316,696. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,037 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,230,000 after acquiring an additional 221,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,680 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.