Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,777,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 2,060,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.