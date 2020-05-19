SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. SEA has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. CLSA downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

