Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.68.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.17. 7,890,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,770. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

