Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.85 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises 2.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.41. 2,040,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,116. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,333 shares of company stock worth $14,692,789. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

