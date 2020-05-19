Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 2,602 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. 2,439,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

