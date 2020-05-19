SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of SEI Investments worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

