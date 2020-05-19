Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $345,011.36 and $98.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00790172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00207487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144276 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001963 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

