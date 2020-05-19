Short Interest in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Drops By 15.3%

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $28,965.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $279,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,610,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Atomera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

