Short Interest in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rises By 27.6%

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 655,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

