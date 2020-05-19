Short Interest in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Declines By 18.4%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 16,120,000 shares. Approximately 27.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in California Resources by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in California Resources by 3,604.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in California Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in California Resources by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. California Resources has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts anticipate that California Resources will post -11 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

