Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Grows By 31.5%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

