Short Interest in China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Decreases By 18.9%

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Online Education Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 316,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COE shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of -0.86. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

