Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Drops By 18.2%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 5,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

In other news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 7,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,634 shares of company stock valued at $78,413 in the last 90 days. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

