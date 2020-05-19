Short Interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Drops By 22.9%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

