Short Interest in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Decreases By 20.9%

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,389. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

