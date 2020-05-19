Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Expands By 28.7%

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,159,000 after purchasing an additional 954,954 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $10,557,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 436.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 58.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.66.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

