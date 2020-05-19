Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Decreases By 24.0%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETTX. CSFB decreased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 6.62% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

ETTX traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 18,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

