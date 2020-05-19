Short Interest in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Declines By 17.2%

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Finjan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Finjan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Finjan by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 593,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNJN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 123,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,138. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Finjan has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finjan will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Finjan in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

