Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Decreases By 16.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 28,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,576,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,588,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

