Short Interest in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Decreases By 16.8%

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Mackinac Financial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 10,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt purchased 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

