Short Interest in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Decreases By 18.6%

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 959,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NATI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. 534,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,076. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.05. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

