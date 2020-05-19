Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Drops By 17.6%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

