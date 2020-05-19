Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Decreases By 18.0%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 729,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RNR stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.40. 273,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

