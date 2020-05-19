Short Interest in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Decreases By 23.4%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 9,650,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seadrill by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Seadrill by 2,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seadrill by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Seadrill by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE SDRL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 808,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,100. The firm has a market cap of $227.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.07. Seadrill has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.25 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

