Short Interest in SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Declines By 24.7%

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 328,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,926. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.80.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

