Short Interest in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Decreases By 21.3%

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,793. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth $12,751,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $16,497,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 474,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.28. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.