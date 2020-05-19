Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.97. The company had a trading volume of 440,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,021. The stock has a market cap of $731.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.52. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.00 and a 12-month high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

