SingularDTV Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $164,486.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.03413906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.