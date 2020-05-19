Skycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.28 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00004751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia and Iquant. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $938,159.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.02072560 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00175590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Cryptopia, Iquant, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.