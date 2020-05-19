SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Stephens cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,646. The firm has a market cap of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

