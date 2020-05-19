Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Snap-on worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

