SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 13,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

