Sociall (SCL) Price Hits $0.0060

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Sociall has a total market cap of $99,926.08 and $53.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.56 or 0.02050323 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00087089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00174214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

