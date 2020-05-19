Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE SNE opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.