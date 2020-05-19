SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Boosted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 869,387 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 658,034 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,851.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 540,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 512,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 560,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 447,385 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

