Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Raised by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 3.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 203.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of SQ traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,214,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,977,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.