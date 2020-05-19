Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $114,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Shares of SWK opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

