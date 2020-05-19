State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,181 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Synovus Financial worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 158,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 56,387 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:SNV opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

