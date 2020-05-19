State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.13 Million Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,109 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of MAXIMUS worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.91. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

