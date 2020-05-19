State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

