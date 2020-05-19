State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 15,802 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Diodes worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,530.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,513 shares of company stock worth $3,940,404. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

