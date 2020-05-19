State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 38,844 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,929 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,564.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 912,882 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

