State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 40,039 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,039 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

