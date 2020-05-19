STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

STM Group (LON:STM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON STM opened at GBX 34.20 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.05. STM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

